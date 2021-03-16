U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.39% By Investing.com



© Reuters U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.39%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.39%, while the index fell 0.16%, and the index gained 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 1.85% or 4.36 points to trade at 240.32 at the close. Meanwhile, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 1.55% or 0.99 points to end at 64.78 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.27% or 1.58 points to 125.57 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 3.92% or 10.42 points to trade at 255.21 at the close. American Express Company (NYSE:) declined 2.51% or 3.69 points to end at 143.30 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 2.37% or 2.61 points to 107.64.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Fox Corp Class A (NASDAQ:) which rose 3.47% to 44.18, Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.34% to settle at 41.44 and Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 3.15% to close at 118.50.

The worst performers were Nov Inc (NYSE:) which was down 10.34% to 15.18 in late trade, Macerich Company (NYSE:) which lost 5.61% to settle at 13.45 and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:) which was down 5.38% to 12.49 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Fintech Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:) which rose 42.76% to 15.29, Lizhi Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 29.51% to settle at 13.65 and New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:) which gained 27.38% to close at 54.11.

The worst performers were Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 35.59% to 5.99 in late trade, Solid Biosciences LLC (NASDAQ:) which lost 32.39% to settle at 6.43 and Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 29.38% to 5.3950 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 0 to 0; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 0 fell and 0 advanced.

Shares in Fox Corp Class A (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.47% or 1.48 to 44.18. Shares in Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 3.34% or 1.34 to 41.44. Shares in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.55% or 0.99 to 64.78. Shares in Fintech Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 42.76% or 4.58 to 15.29.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.20% to 19.79 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.08% or 1.35 to $1729.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 0.20% or 0.13 to hit $64.93 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.04% or 0.03 to trade at $68.52 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1904, while USD/JPY rose 0.10% to 109.09.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 91.882.