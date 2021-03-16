Tramon Williams retires from NFL

Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams is hanging up his cleats, he declared in a text to Josina Anderson (Twitter link). Williams entered the league as an undrafted free agent all the way back in 2006. He improbably defied all expectations and then some to stick in the NFL for a whopping 15 seasons. For a player at his position especially, it was a run that’s nothing short of incredible in hindsight.

Tuesday is Williams’ 38th birthday. After initially signing with the Texans he was quickly cut and then signed to the Packers’ practice squad. He went on to spend nine seasons in Green Bay, winning Super Bowl XLV with the team. The Louisiana Tech product then went to Cleveland, Arizona, back to Green Bay again and then Baltimore.

The Ravens waived him back on Jan. 18, and he signed with the Packers one last time on Jan. 21 just in time to suit up for the NFC Championship Game, although he didn’t end up playing in the contest.

Never a star but a quality starter for many years, Williams made one Pro Bowl in 2010. He finishes his legendary career appearing in a whopping 205 games with 153 starts. Williams goes down with 153 passes defended and 34 interceptions. There was a four-year stretch from 2008-11 where he had at least four interceptions in each season.