Toya Johnson Reveals The ‘Unmasked Series’ About Empowering And Inspiring Multicultural Girls

Toya Johnson shared an exciting post on her social media account. It’s about a movement that empowers and inspires multicultural girls and women all over the world.

‘”UNMASKED” A #Mielle Series is about empowering and inspiring multicultural girls and women around the world that they can be confident in their own skin. We are utilizing hair journeys, hair stories, real conversations through imagery to encourage multicultural girls that they should embrace their natural self, natural hair, and inner beauty,’ Toya began her post.

She continued and said: ‘The “I know my Roots” Campaign is a no-brainer for me because I KNOW MY ROOTS, and I love where I come from! It was exciting for @letoyaluckett and me to collaborate with @exquisitemo, the boss lady, and CEO of @mielleorganics on this project, as we all have many things in common! We also use #mielleorganics, so it was a perfect fit! I’m excited as this campaign is also about embracing your natural beauty, going back to your roots, and just unmasking it all. I am embracing my beauty. Join me on my journey as I unmask and explore my roots!! How do you embrace your beauty and #unmask?’ Toya captioned her post.

A commenter said: ‘Oh, I thought you forgot yo roots you never represent 🇭🇹’ and someone else posted this message: ‘It’s the baby bangs for me…😍this is awesome, Toya! 🔥’

A follower posted this: ‘I am supporting everything black,’ and more people showed their enthusiasm and support.

In other news, just the other day, Toya Johnson hit the mountain with one of her friends and Robert Rushing. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

Advertisement

‘I hit the mountain with my push partner @mrrushlife and my girl @besimplystunning. I have a weight loss goal that I must meet before May. #letsgo #wnm Outfit: @gataapparel’ Toya captioned her post.