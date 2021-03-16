Toshiba Introduces Lens Reduction Type CCD Linear Image Sensor for A3 Multifunction Printers

[1] The samples are for functional evaluation. Their specifications may differ from those for mass production. [2] TCD2724DG-1

To prevent increased electromagnetic interference (EMI), a negative side effect of a faster clock rate, the new sensor incorporates a timing generator circuit and has a lower CCD driver pin count. This reduces EMI- and timing-adjustment work for customers, and the number of peripheral parts, contributing to easier system development.

There is growing demand for A3 multifunction printers with higher scanning speeds. TCD2726DG meets the demand by improving the performance with a faster operating clock rate: a 100MHz (50MHz x 2ch) data rate, against the 70MHz (35MHz x 2ch) data rate of Toshiba’s current sensor [2] .

TOKYO — Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched “ TCD2726DG ,” a lens reduction type CCD linear image sensor that achieves high-speed scanning for A3 multifunction printers. Shipments of engineering samples [1] start today.

Article content

Key Features

100MHz (50MHz x 2ch) data rate, CCD linear image sensor

Built-in Timing Generator circuit and CCD driver, facilitating system development

Low power consumption: 10V power supply voltage for amplifier circuit lowered to 3.3V[3]

[3] 10V power supply is used partially. Dual power supply of 3.3V and 10V.

Applications

A3 multifunction printers, automated optical inspection equipment

Main Specifications

Part number TCD2726DG Power Supply voltage (operating range) AVDD, DVDD, CKDVDD : 3.1 V to 3.5 V VDD10 : 9.5 V to 10.5 V Pixel size 4.7 μm Number of image sensing elements 7500 elements by 3 lines Data rate 100MHz (50MHz×2ch) Package WDIP32 (Size: 53.60 mm×9.65 mm) Others / Additional features Timing Generator circuit CCD driver

For more information about the new product, visit:

TCD2726DG

Click here for the introduction video.

TCD2726DG introduction video

For more information about Toshiba’s linear image sensor line-up, visit:

Linear Image Sensors

Customer Inquiries:

System Devices Marketing Dept.I

Industry Marketing Group II

Tel: +81-3-3457-3249

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, the company has taken its place among the leading general devices companies, and offers its customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Its 24,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of its products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 750-billion yen (US$6.8 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316006126/en/

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

Chiaki Nagasawa

Digital Marketing Department

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3457-4963

semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp

#distro