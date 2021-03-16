Torch relay spectators must be masked, socially distanced, organisers say By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Olympic organisers on Tuesday unveiled COVID-19 countermeasures for the torch relay as they reduce the number of participants and simplify the programme for the marquee event to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Participants will need to be masked, socially distanced from each other and not cheer out loud, organisers said in a statement.

The 121-day torch relay is set to begin on March 25 from the J-Village training centre in Fukushima, launching the build-up towards the start of the Games on July 23.

