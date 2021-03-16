Tiny Harris Impresses Fans With This Cooking Video Featuring Heiress Harris

Tiny Harris impressed her fans with a cooking video featuring her daughter, Heiress Harris. Check it out below.

‘Meet the Cooking Cousin’s Subscribe to #HeiressDoesItAll to see what they have in store. @heiressdharris & @kamayadaplug’ Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Heiress said y’all going to see she in the kitchen 🤣’ and someone else said: ‘She needs her own show😍 she reminds me of Raven Symone❤️’

A follower posted this: ‘Aint no way her actual age lol she too smart 😂’ and someone else said: ‘Heiress just makes my day!! I love all her videos!! Too cute! 😍😍😍’

A commenter posted this message: ‘OMG 😂 she always gives me the laugh I need her personality is BEYOND🔥’ and one other follower said: ‘Love her!! We are praying for you guys. GOD is ABLE!!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾’

Someone else posted this in the comments: ‘She is blessed with talent beyond measure!!! I speak prosperity, favour and protection over the young Queen, her parents and family in Jesus Name! And every tongue that rises in judgment Thou shall condemn! The weapon was formed but it will not prosper walk in blessings @majorgirl.’

A follower said: ‘She is sooooooooooo absolutely adorable and Kamaya the plug🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.’

In other news, Tiny Harris made sure to mark International Women’s Day with a post on social media. Check out what she had to say below and also see the video that she dropped.

‘I was having such a great day with the fam at Universal that I forgot to wish all the amazing ladies..Happy Women’s Day… here are some of the most important women in my life. Thank you to my ryders who always hold me down @tinysukryders 🙏🏽👑💞💚’ Tiny captioned her post.

Advertisement

Say tuned for more news about the family and make sure to check out Tiny’s social media account.