Tiger Woods ‘Happy’ to Be Released From Hospital After Bad Car Crash

Instagram

In a latest update shared on Twitter, the 15-time major golf championship winner thanks the medical workers who were treating him at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

AceShowbiz –

Tiger Woods has returned home after hospitalized for more than two weeks following a bad car accident in February. The pro golfer took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, March 16 to share an update on his condition and announce his release from the hospital.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” so the 45-year-old said in a statement posted on the blue bird app. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

The athlete also thanked the medical workers who were treating him at two different hospitals following the car crash. He wrote, “Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.”

Despite his release from the hospital, Tiger still has a long road to his full recovery, but he remains optimist that he will be “getting stronger every day.” He concluded the statement, “I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Tiger Woods shared an update after he’s released from the hospital.

Tiger was hospitalized on February 23 after his Genesis GV80 SUV crossed the center divide in the road and crashed into trees while he was traveling at a “relatively greater speed than normal” on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road. He was transported to the trauma center at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in stable condition with serious injuries.

The athlete suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity, meaning the bone was shattered in at least 2 places and broke through the skin. He went through an extensive surgery during which doctor inserted “a rod into the tibia” to stabilize it. He also suffered serious injuries to his right ankle and foot, which were stabilized “with a combination of screws and pins.”

On Friday, February 26, Tiger was transferred to Cedars-Sinai. Breaking his silence after the horrifying car crash, Tiger admitted on Twitter on February 28 that he went through “tough time” amid his recovery.