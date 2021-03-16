Tiffany Haddish Shades Nicki Minaj for Being Disrespectful

Instagram/WENN/Derrick Salters

The ‘Girls Trip’ actress is heard throwing shade at the ‘Anaconda’ hitmaker after a fan tries to compliment Tiffany by comparing her to Nicki in a Clubhouse group chat.

AceShowbiz –

Tiffany Haddish would appreciate it if people don’t liken her to Nicki Minaj. The “Girls Trip” actress was heard throwing shade at the “Anaconda” hitmaker after a fan tried to compliment Tiffany by comparing her to Nicki.

The fan called the actress/comedienne the “Nicki Minaj of comedy right now.” One person in the group chat appeared to disagree as he said, “Unlike Nicki, she shows up on time.” A woman, who seemed to be Tiffany, was heard laughing at the response. The actress also alluded that she’s better than the Trinidadian star as she chimed in, “And unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity.”

Shortly after the audio found its way out online, fans quickly slammed Tiffany for her remarks about the mom of one. “Say it to Nicki’s face!! Wack a** behind the back talking a** lookin a**,” one person wrote in an Instagram comment. “Why do they always say this duuumAhz shiii like has she even ever met Nicki? These people be so wierd with bandwagon shiiii,” added someone else.

One person, meanwhile, claimed that Clubhouse only affected badly to Tiffany’s image. “I really like Tiffany Haddish but I want her to stay off ClubHouse. There’s no need for her to be up there plus it keeps giving her bad press,” the person opined. A fan of Nicki tweeted, “If we being completely honest I’ve laughed harder at Nicki bars than anything Tiffany ever said. Nicki Minaj funny af. You understand me?”

Nicki has yet to comment on Tiffany’s diss.

This is not the first time for Tiffany and Nicki to clash. Back at the 2018 VMAs, Tiffany shaded Fifth Harmony while gushing over former member Camila Cabello. Later, when the “Chun-Li” raptress took the stage to accept an award, she told Tiffany, “Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony, because [Normani Kordei] is that b***h. I’m just saying.”