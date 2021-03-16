Three people seriously injured in deliberately lit blaze

Neighbours said they were woken by banging at their door and an inured woman outside, crying for help.

A distressed man was also heard moaning on the street.

Police and fire crews were called to the Calendar Place residence in Woodville West just before 4am after reports of a house fire.

A man and two women who were home at the time were taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious injuries.

When authorities arrived the fire had already been extinguished.

Crime scene investigators and detectives are investigating the fire and believe it was deliberately lit.