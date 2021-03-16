The ‘March Madness No. 1 seeds’ 

It was just over a year ago when COVID-19 began wreaking havoc on the sports world, leading many events to be postponed or outright canceled. Unfortunately for college hoops fans, March Madness fell into the latter category. Fast forward one year. The tournament is back and ready to tip-off this week. If you need help filling out your bracket, or just a primer for the weeks ahead, we’ve got you covered.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Can you name every school to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament since modern seeding began in 1979? Six minutes are on the clock.

Good luck!