The four-largest NFT DApps are driving $10m in daily volume By Cointelegraph

The four-largest NFT DApps are driving $10m in daily volume
The excitement surrounding NFTs is showing no signs of slowing down, with the top four decentralized NFT apps driving more than $10 million in daily volume.
According to decentralized application data aggregator DappRadar, NBA Top Shot, CryptoPunks, Mooncats, and Sorare represented more than $10.57 million worth of secondary NFT sales over the past 24 hours.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.