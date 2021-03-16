The four-largest NFT DApps are driving $10m in daily volume By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The four-largest NFT DApps are driving $10m in daily volume

The excitement surrounding NFTs is showing no signs of slowing down, with the top four decentralized NFT apps driving more than $10 million in daily volume.

According to decentralized application data aggregator DappRadar, NBA Top Shot, CryptoPunks, Mooncats, and Sorare represented more than $10.57 million worth of secondary NFT sales over the past 24 hours.