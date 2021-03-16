Steve Harvey Blasts Kirk Franklin’s Son for His ‘Betrayal’ by Leaking Expletive-Filled Phone Call

Instagram

The ‘Family Feud’ host comes in defense of the gospel singer after the latter got exposed by his son Kerrion for cursing on him during their heated verbal argument.

AceShowbiz –

Steve Harvey has weighed in on Kirk Franklin‘s family situation. After the gospel singer’s son Kerrion Franklin leaked audio of his father’s expletive-filled phone call, the comedian defended the 16-time Grammy Award winner and justified his anger toward his son.

Steve made use of his radio show to share his two cents on the Franklins’ family feud. Showing his unconditional support for the fellow father, the TV presenter said, “Kirk Franklin has always been there for me. So I called him. And I told Kirk…Kirk said, ‘I’m having a tough day today.’ And I just called him to lift him up. … Because you didn’t do nothing wrong.”

Calling out Kerrion for betraying his father by leaking the private phone call with his father, Steve explained Kirk’s feelings, “The pain that Kirk Franklin was in was for two faults. First of all: the betrayal of his son. That had to be devastating. That you would think so little of me. That you would take me in one of my rawest moments and try to destroy me by posting something that was purely between me and you. And his son knew exactly what he was doing. That’s why he posted it.”

Reminding everyone that they haven’t seen all side of the story, the 64-year-old comedian claimed, “But his son only posted the part that he thought could hurt Kurt. He didn’t post the part of what he was asking of Kurt. He didn’t post the part of what led up to Kurt’s anger. How you 33 years old and posted some of your father’s saying. That shows you the lack of manhood that this man has.”

Steve further gave vague explanation of what led to the father-son argument, suggesting that Kerrion blamed his father for the situation that he’s been in. “Young man, young lady, you made that decision. Not based on nothing I thought you,” he told his audience. “Kirk Franklin’s sons have made some decisions.”

As for the second thing that caused Kirk’s pain, Steve alluded to public’s judgment. Stressing that “ain’t nobody better than Kirk,” he warned the critics, “So ya’ll get off Kirk Franklin’s back. Kirk don’t owe none of you all no apology.”





Kirk has released an apology after his son released a snippet their recorded phone conversation. In the clip, Kirk was heard telling his son, “You need to get your skinny motherf**king a** back out the goddamn way before I put my foot in your a**.” Near the end, the singer was also heard shouting, “I will break your neck if you ever disrespect me.”

Kirk took to his own Instagram page to express his regrets. “Recently, my son and I had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper, and I said words that are not appropriate,” he explained in a video. “I am sincerely sorry to all of you, I sincerely apologize.”

Kerrion, meanwhile, stood by his decision to leak the audio tape, writing on his Instagram Story on Sunday, March 14, “If my father won’t tell the truth let me live and let it go. Let me be 33 right. Nobody helps me financially. self made ii been on my own since 18. He got the recordings I didn’t record him without him knowing he knows I’m always recording and still provokingly talks to me wild very often too often. Not in front of pastors and counselors tho. It’s a new Day a New Chapter.”