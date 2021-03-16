Spurs more likely to buy-out Aldridge than trade him?

The San Antonio Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge mutually agreed to part ways last week, but it is looking more like Aldridge’s departure may come in the form of a contract buy-out as opposed to a trade before the deadline on March 25.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix listed the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics as two teams who have shown interest in adding Aldridge to their rosters, but the Celtics are hoping to use their trade exception on someone like Harrison Barnes, while Miami is “unlikely to put together the package of players needed to make [a deal] work.”

While Aldridge may be a desirable extra piece for teams like Miami and Boston, his diminished production this season has made him a difficult trade piece for San Antonio. The 35-year-old is currently earning $24 million while averaging just 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, well below his career averages. Unless an unexpected trade partner emerges for Aldridge, league sources tell Manix that they see “it as more likely that Aldridge is bought out after the deadline.”

If Aldridge does end up being bought out by the Spurs, he is likely to generate much more interest from teams, as he could be signed to a cheap contract and immediately give a playoff contender some useful depth.