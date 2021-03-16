Southport attack: Man critical after woman, 24, ‘attacked him with broken bottle’

Matilda Colman
A man is fighting for life in hospital after allegedly being slashed in the neck with a broken bottle on a busy Gold Coast street yesterday evening.

The 43-year-old was walking along Scarborough Street in Southport at around 6.50pm when a woman armed with a broken bottle allegedly attacked him.

He was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

When police arrived, the woman had disappeared but was soon found in a nearby shop on Scarborough Street.

The 24-year-old Southport woman has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

She is due to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

Police continue to investigate the attack.

