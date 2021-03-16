Softball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

SEC Co-Players of the Week – Alabama’s Bailey Hemphill, a graduate utility player from Lafayette, La., hit .667 with five RBI and three runs scored in the series sweep at No. 21/22 Auburn. Hemphill went 3-for-4 in the series opener, including a double and two home runs. In the final two games, she drew four walks and two hit-by-pitches. Hemphill became just the third player in Alabama history to surpass the 200 career RBI mark.

Arkansas’ Braxton Burnside, a graduate infielder from Paragould, Ark., recorded four home runs in the series sweep at No. 20 South Carolina. On Saturday, Burnside hit two homers against the Gamecocks, including the go-ahead two-run shot in the top of the 10th inning in a 7-5 win. She finished the series with five hits, five runs scored and seven RBI to help the Razorbacks register their first SEC series sweep on the road since 2009.

SEC Pitcher of the Week – Ole Miss’ Anna Borgen, a senior left-hander from Monticello, Fla., recorded two wins and two saves to help her team defeat South Alabama and earn the series sweep over Mississippi State for the first time in program history. In the opening game versus the Bulldogs, Borgen had a complete-game shutout with four strikeouts to become the first Rebel to start the season 6-0 in the circle.

SEC Newcomer of the Week – Alabama’s Lexi Kilfoyl, a sophomore right-hander from Land O’Lakes, Fla., earned two wins at No. 21/22 Auburn. Kilfoyl threw a complete-game shutout in the series opener, striking out a career-high 10 batters. She earned the second win of the season with 4.0 innings pitched in the start on Sunday.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Missouri’s Jenna Laird, a freshman shortstop from East Meadow, N.Y., hit .636 with seven hits, four runs scored and eight RBI at the Mizzou Tournament. In the opening game against Kent State, Laird drove a bases-clearing triple and added a three-run homer to become the first Mizzou player since 2019 to drive in six or more runs in a single game. In the final game of the weekend, she tied her career high with three hits and scored the walk-off run by dodging a tag at the plate to secure the run-rule against Drake.