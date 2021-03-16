Several U.S. States join Texas lawsuit against Google By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Google sign is shown on one of the company’s office buildings in Irvine, California
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Alaska, Florida, Montana, Nevada, and Puerto Rico have joined a lawsuit filed by Texas and others against Google, which accuse it of breaking antitrust law to boost its already dominant online advertising business, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.
The lawsuit was one of five filed last year by the federal government or states against two big tech platforms, Alphabet (NASDAQ:)’s Google and Facebook (NASDAQ:).
