Seven SEC Women’s Basketball Teams Earn NCAA Bids

Seven SEC teams earned bids to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. This makes a nation leading 13 times that seven SEC teams have been invited to the NCAA Tournament (1986, 1991, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021). The SEC leads all conferences in all-time NCAA Tournament bids with 248.

South Carolina is a No. 1 seed for the fifth time after earning the position in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Tennessee continues its appearance streak, participating in all 39 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championships since its inception in 1982, the only team to do so.

Six championship rounds featuring 63 games will be played using five venues and six courts in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos, Texas, with the Alamodome hosting two of those courts. First-round play will take place March 21-22 at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena on the campus of St. Mary’s (Texas), Frank Erwin Center (Texas), University Events Center (Texas State) and the UTSA Convocation Center. Second-round play will shift entirely to venues in San Antonio, with the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena and the UTSA Convocation Center playing host March 23-24. The championship will shift to the Alamodome for all remaining rounds, with the Sweet 16 games played March 27-28, Elite Eight games held March 29-30 and the Women’s Final Four conducted April 2 and 4.

In the 38-year history of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, 15 schools have captured the national title, including the eight by Tennessee and one by South Carolina.

Alamo Region March 22, 12 p.m. Bill Greehey Arena #3 Georgia vs. Drexel ESPN2 March 22, 2 p.m. Frank Erwin Center #4 Arkansas vs. Wright State ESPN Hemisfair Region March 21, 6 p.m. Alamodome #1 South Carolina vs. Mercer ESPN March 21, 12 p.m Alamodome #7 Alabama vs. North Carolina ESPN Riverwalk Region March 21, 2 p.m. Frank Erwin Center #3 Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee ABC March 21, 2 p.m. Alamodome #4 Kentucky vs. Idaho State ESPN Mercado Region March 22, 6 p.m. Frank Erwin Center #2 Texas A&M vs. Troy

All times Eastern