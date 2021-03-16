Seoul Tests Foreign Workers; Astra Vaccine Review: Virus Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — Seoul begins testing foreign workers as number of cases fails to drop. Australia expresses concern over outbreak in Papua New Guinea. HSBC closed its main office in Hong Kong after three people working in the building tested positive for Covid-19. France is considering tougher restrictions in Paris to contain the virus. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron are ready to allow the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine again if the European Union’s drug regulator advises that it’s safe. In the U.S., Moderna Inc. said the first children have been dosed in a pediatric clinical trial of its vaccine. Ohio will allow all residents age 16 and older to register for the Covid-19 vaccine starting March 29. Apollo Global Management Inc. will test giving employees the option of working remotely two days a week through the end of the year. Key Developments: Global Tracker: Cases top 120.5 million; deaths top 2.67 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 391 million shots given worldwideU.S. Spotlight: ‘Vaccine Day’ offers promise of pandemic finish lineCovid hit these countries hard. Now they face big vaccine billsRestaurateurs with cash are ready to seize the post-Covid momentEmpathetic Robots Are Killing Off the World’s Call CentersBlood Clots, Anaphylaxis and Other Vaccine Fears: QuickTake

Article content

Seoul Testing Foreign Workers (6:55 a.m. HK)

South Korea's capital city of Seoul, where about half of the country's population lives, is requiring foreign workers to get tested for Covid-19 as sporadic cluster outbreaks among migrants have stymied efforts to lower the number of daily new coronavirus patients. Seoul's mandate follows that of adjoining Gyeonggi Province which last week required testing of foreign workers and their employers, a move that some foreigners have decried as xenophobic. South Korea's daily new cases have hovered around 400 for the past two weeks despite strict social distancing measures and vaccine roll out.

Australia Concerned Over PNG Outbreak (6:50 a.m. HK)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed concern over a resurgence of a Covid-19 outbreak in Papua New Guinea, saying it raises risks for his country. Australia suspended passenger flights from Papua New Guinea to Cairns. Morrison also said Australia would provide more aid to Papua New Guinea, including the donation of 8,000 vaccine doses to the country's health care workers.

Brazil Reports Record Number of Deaths (6:30 a.m. HK)

Brazil reported a record number of deaths from Covid-19 as new Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga takes office. He is the fourth to occupy the role since the pandemic started. Latin America's largest country saw the number of deaths rise by 2,841 in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, pushing the total to 282,127. Confirmed cases increased by 83,926 to 11,603,535.

Article content

Queiroga, who is replacing General Eduardo Pazuello, shunned lockdowns as a government tool, saying simple measures can avoid economic stall. The minister also said that it's President Jair Bolsonaro who'll continue to dictate policies to fight the pandemic.

Variants on Rise in Colorado (6:20 a.m. HK)

Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations have plateaued in Colorado although tests indicate an increased prevalence of variants, Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, said at a Tuesday news conference in Denver. A total of about 600 cases of the UK, South Africa, California and New York City variants have been identified in the state, Herlihy said, including 11 cases of the South Africa variant tied to a state prison in a rural county.

Nationalism Threatens WHO Goal (6:01 p.m. NY)

Vaccine nationalism in countries including the U.S. and India is likely to derail efforts by the World Health Organization to deliver 2 billion doses to poorer and middle-income nations by the end of the year, according to the head of the world's biggest vaccine maker. Countries are holding tight to their supplies and restricting access to materials needed to make more, said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India Ltd. Poonawalla's comments highlight the continuing challenge of vaccine inequality. Few African nations received a single shipment of shots before March, while more than 20% of the population in countries including Israel, the U.K., Bahrain and the U.S have received at least one shot.

Article content

France Weighs Paris Weekend Lockdown (4:42 p.m. NY)

France is considering imposing tougher restrictions in the Paris region to contain the coronavirus. Prime Minister Jean Castex declined to be specific but said on television Tuesday that worsening indicators were pushing the government to work on a potential lockdown during weekends. The government will discuss possible restrictions at a cabinet meeting Wednesday, Castex said. More than 400 people out of every 100,000 people in the Paris region have tested positive over the past week, a threshold Castex has described as alarming. Intensive-care units in and around the capital are almost full, forcing the state to transfer patients to other hospitals around the country.

France, Italy Signal They Will Allow Astra Shot (2:30 p.m. NY)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron are ready to allow the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine again if the European Union's drug regulator advises that it's safe, the Italian government said after the two leaders spoke by telephone. The European Medicines Agency, which is reviewing the shot after several countries suspended it on health concerns, is due to give a definitive assessment Thursday. Draghi's office said the initial guidance from the EMA was encouraging. In unscheduled comments on Tuesday, the EMA reiterated that the vaccine's benefits outweigh the risks, and there was no indication that it had caused blood clots in a number of people. But it also warned about a negative impact on public perception and a risk of increased hesitancy about taking vaccines.

Article content

EU Nations Told to Speed Vaccinations (1:15 p.m. NY)

European Union countries were warned on Tuesday that the slow pace of vaccinations, as well as moves to block the use of some doses, could put the recovery effort at risk and increase the likelihood of prolonged lockdowns. The European Commission on Tuesday pushed back against member states' attempts to dodge any blame over the EU's lackluster vaccination rollout, which has been plagued by slow regulatory approvals and delivery disruptions by AstraZeneca Plc. The bloc's health chief, Stella Kyriakides, told EU ministers in a call that out of the 70 million doses delivered to member states so far, only 51 million have been administered.

Apollo to Test Partial Remote Work (12:50 p.m. NY)

Apollo Global Management Inc. will test giving employees the option of working remotely two days a week through the end of the year, according to a person familiar with the matter. The exact start of the experiment will depend on when Covid-19 vaccines become more broadly available, the person said. Employees will be given at least 30 days' notice. Firms across Wall Street have been struggling with how — and when — to get employees back at their desks. Many are treading lightly or delaying the effort, given looming virus variants and the difficulties in obtaining vaccines.

Scotland Eases Restrictions as Cases Drop (10:45 a.m. NY)

Scotland will reopen hairdressers, car showrooms, garden centers and click-and-collect retail services on April 5 after the number of daily cases dropped by 30% over the past three weeks as the country's vaccination program ramps up. More restrictions will be lifted on April 26, with cafes, restaurants and bars able to cater to people outside and some food served indoors.

Article content

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament that evidence shows the vaccines are reducing transmission. As part of the U.K. rollout, Scotland has now inoculated about 40% of its adult population. It plans to keep vaccinating about 400,000 people a week into April, she said, with hopes of getting close to a return to normality by June 30.

Ohio to Expand Vaccines to Anyone Over 16 (10:30 a.m. NY)

Ohio will allow all residents age 16 and older to register for the Covid-19 vaccine starting March 29. The state will expand its eligibility to those age 40 and higher on Friday. Governor Mike DeWine said that the consensus of county health department officials was that the state needs to expand its eligibility more quickly due to a larger amount of supply and the varying levels of vaccine acceptance across the state. "It's imperative that we move as quickly as we can," DeWine said Tuesday during a news conference at a mass-vaccination site at Cleveland State University.

HSBC Closes Main Office in Hong Kong (10 a.m. NY)

HSBC Holdings Plc's main office in Hong Kong has been closed until further notice after three people working in the building tested positive for Covid-19. Visitors who stayed at the building for more than two hours between March 2 and 15 would be required to undergo mandatory coronavirus tests, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. The bank's iconic main building in Hong Kong is located at 1 Queen's Road Central.

Dosing Starts in Moderna Pediatric Study (7 a.m. NY)

Moderna Inc. said the first children have been dosed in a clinical trial of its vaccine in kids from 6 months to less than 12 years old. The phase 2-phase 3 trial is being conducted in conjunction with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The study is expected to enroll approximately 6,750 participants in the U.S. and Canada.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Bloomberg.com

