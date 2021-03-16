Seasoned reef guide ‘surprised’ after rare encounter with rays

It was a sight that left a seasoned reef guide shocked; a hundred rare cownose rays dancing in the waters off the southern Great Barrier Reef.

Lady Elliot Island Master Reef Guide Jacinta Shackleton was snorkelling off the tiny coral cay earlier this month when she spotted the large “fever” of rays.

The sighting was rare as the animals don’t often venture into Australian waters.

The cownose ray, is a species of eagle ray, which is typically found throughout the western Atlantic and Caribbean. (Instagram: @jacintashackleton)

Ms Shackleton said it made for one incredible encounter.

“It looked like they were dancing in sync across the reef,” Ms Shackleton said, estimating that there were 80 – 110 of the animals.

Ms Shackleton said the surprising encounter took her breath away. (Instagram: @jacintashackleton)

Cownose rays are so named because of their distinctive head shape. (Instagram: @jacintashackleton)

“I’ve been conducting research on the reef off Lady Elliot Island for three years and I’ve never seen a cownose ray before.”

The cownose ray gets its name because of the unique shape of its head, which looks like a cow’s nose from above.

Mysterious creatures of the deep

Because they are rarely seen on the Great Barrier Reef, and in Australian waters in general, researchers say they don’t know much about the creatures.