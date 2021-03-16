Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.15% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.15%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:), which rose 9.92% or 1.56 points to trade at 17.28 at the close. Meanwhile, Emaar The Economic City (SE:) added 6.81% or 0.76 points to end at 11.92 and Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company (SE:) was up 5.78% or 0.90 points to 16.46 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alkhaleej Training & Education Co (SE:), which fell 7.75% or 2.10 points to trade at 25.00 at the close. Middle East Specialized Cables Co (SE:) declined 7.16% or 1.58 points to end at 20.50 and AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:) was down 6.72% or 1.66 points to 23.04.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 137 to 58 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 9.92% or 1.56 to 17.28. Shares in Emaar The Economic City (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.81% or 0.76 to 11.92. Shares in Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.78% or 0.90 to 16.46.

Crude oil for April delivery was down 2.22% or 1.45 to $63.94 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 1.83% or 1.26 to hit $67.62 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.17% or 3.00 to trade at $1732.20 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.19% to 4.4652, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 91.900.