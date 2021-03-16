Samsung Electronics mobile chief says chip supply poses slight problem in second quarter By Reuters

© Reuters. Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Communications, speaks during the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone launch event in New York
SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics (OTC:) co-CEO and mobile chief Koh Dong-jin said on Wednesday that the current supply-demand imbalance of IT sector chips and related components was “very serious” and the second quarter “poses a slight problem”.
Koh, addressing Samsung (KS:)’s annual general shareholders’ meeting, said the company is continuing its efforts to address the supply issues.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.