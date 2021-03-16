Saints reportedly among teams interested in Richard Sherman

As a free agent, Richard Sherman is drawing interest from several teams, including the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Saints are “among the teams expressing interest” in adding Sherman to their roster, and the Saints believe they have a secret weapon to lure the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback in Kris Richard.

Richard was the Seahawks’ defensive backs coach from 2011-14 before becoming the team’s defensive coordinator from 2015-17. Now, he is the defensive backs coach in New Orleans and the team is hopeful Sherman would be interested in a reunion.

Of course, the big question for the Saints is not why they would want Sherman on their team but how exactly they expect to be able to afford him. At this point, that’s not entirely clear but given the cap gymnastics the team has done over the past few weeks, it’s unlikely that a little more cap trouble will keep New Orleans from getting their guy.

Sherman has also received interest from the Raiders, thanks to some light tampering by coach Jon Gruden, as well as the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys reportedly having interest in adding the veteran cornerback for the upcoming season.