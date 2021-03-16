Saints’ Payton expects QB competition between Winston, Hill

Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees officially retired on Sunday, and the New Orleans Saints responded by signing former No. 1 overall draft pick Jameis Winston, Brees’ backup last season, to a fresh one-year contract that could be worth up to $12 million.
While speaking on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday, New Orleans head coach Sean Payton suggested he’s good with having Winston and Swiss-army-knife option Taysom Hill on his depth chart.
The Saints had previously been linked in trade rumors with unsettled Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson, while some have also wondered if New Orleans should make a play for disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Hill, not Winston, received starts last fall when Brees was sidelined by serious rib and lung injuries, and the 30-year-old recently agreed to a contract restructuring to save the Saints salary-cap space for 2021.
Barring what appears to be an unexpected transaction, it appears Brees’ immediate successor is already on the New Orleans roster. Payton, along with everybody else, will learn exactly who that man is at some point this summer.