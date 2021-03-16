Saints’ Payton expects QB competition between Winston, Hill

The Saints had previously been linked in trade rumors with unsettled Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson, while some have also wondered if New Orleans should make a play for disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Hill, not Winston, received starts last fall when Brees was sidelined by serious rib and lung injuries, and the 30-year-old recently agreed to a contract restructuring to save the Saints salary-cap space for 2021.

Barring what appears to be an unexpected transaction, it appears Brees’ immediate successor is already on the New Orleans roster. Payton, along with everybody else, will learn exactly who that man is at some point this summer.