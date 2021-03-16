Safaree Has Fans Laughing With The Funny Relationship-Related Video He Shared

Safaree made his fans laugh their hearts out with a relationship-related video that he posted on social media. Check it out below.

Someone said: ‘😂 im laughing with actual sound out loud in my car right now😂I. I forgot I actually laughed with sound until now.’

A commenter posted this message: ‘But we worth it tho! It’s extremely simple-ish 😂’, and one other commenter posted this: ‘Like I wanna bn a relationship but not every day 😭 that’s what I gotta tell my next situation.’

Someone else said: ‘I think you have it backwards … because us women do all that … oh and bring life into this world .. so fall back!’

A commenter said: ‘Not at all. They just need to b loyal, honest, respectful, loving, and ambitious,’ and one other follower said: ‘Well would you want that for your DAUGHTER? Then you have ya answer !!!!’

One other commenter posted this: ‘Exactly so now you know, what’s the problem? 🤷🏾‍♀️’

Someone else said: ‘Women naturally offer a lot, so we expect the same. We fill the voids, and we want our voids filled too,’ and a follower posted this: ‘You ain’t ready for marriage! Not ready yet. Let your spirit marinate a bit.’

A follower said: ‘ Omg, I wasn’t ready… Yaw still forgot a couple of things for us ladies.’

Safaree shared a video in which he is showing fans what he does after a workout session. Check out the funny clip below.

‘After my workout, I was hot, so I wanted to cool off, thinking it was hot outside SMH. Little did I know 🤦🏾‍♂️ MY POOL WAS FREEZING OMGGG 🤬🥶 backflip by summer @mau_bikelife’ Safaree captioned his post.

In other news, Safaree just told his fans that he wants to bulk up, and he shared a photo on his social media account in which he’s advertising a certain brand of water. Check out the pic and his message.