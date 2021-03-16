Ryan Reynolds Reaches Out to David Beckham for Advice on Running Soccer Club

Instagram

The ‘Deadpool’ actor turns to the retired soccer player to learn how to run a professional soccer club after the Hollywood hunk becomes a new co-owner of Wrexham Football Club.

Actor Ryan Reynolds has been reaching out to retired England star David Beckham for advice about running his new Welsh soccer club.

The “Deadpool” star recently teamed up with his actor pal Rob McElhenney to become the new owners of Wrexham Football Club, and Ryan indicates he’s been in touch with David, who officially launched his own Inter Miami team in Florida last year (20), to pick up a few useful tips.

Speaking on Britain’s “This Morning” show, Ryan quipped, “If you can just make heavy eye contact with Beckham for… about 20 seconds, your football knowledge grows exponentially. Sometimes I just FaceTime him and I’m just like, ‘Don’t speak. Just stare at me.’ ”

Ryan and the former Manchester United legend previously starred together in a pair of TV commercials, first in 2018, in a funny advertisement for “Deadpool 2“, and more recently for last month’s (Feb21) Super Bowl, joining forces with rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to promote each of their alcohol brands for parent company Diageo as they showed their support to the bartending community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryan and Rob were first uncovered as potential investors of the 156-year-old club back in September 2020. “As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the Resolution. As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC,” The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board announced before listing their names.

In their original bid, the duo promised fans they would protect the heritage of the club while rebuilding Wrexham.