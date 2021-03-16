Russia plans Twitter block in one month if it fails to delete banned content: TASS By Reuters

© Reuters. A 3D-printed Twitter logo is pictured in front of a Russian flag in this illustration
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will block Twitter in one month if the social media giant fails to remove banned content, the TASS news agency cited a senior official at Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor as saying on Tuesday.
Russia said last week it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content. It threatened to block the U.S. platform outright, escalating a growing stand-off between Moscow and U.S. social media firms.
