RTX 3060 Ether mining accidentally unlocked by Nvidia’s own update By Cointelegraph

RTX 3060 Ether mining accidentally unlocked by Nvidia’s own update
A software update released by Nvidia (NASDAQ:) inadvertently bypassed the Ether (ETH) mining block the firm placed on its own GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.
A spokesperson for Nvidia confirmed on Tuesday that the latest 470.05 driver update was mistakenly released with code intended for use only by Nvidia developers, which allowed for the removal of the hash rate limiter.
