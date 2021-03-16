Ree Drummond Reveals Extent of Husband and Nephew’s Injuries After Truck Crash

Instagram

In a new blog post, the Food Network star opens up about her feelings upon finding out about the accident and how she learns to be grateful amid her husband and nephew’s recovery.

Ree Drummond has offered more details about her husband and her nephew’s conditions after their scary truck crash. Less than a week after Ladd Drummond and Caleb Drummond were involved in a head-on collision near her family’s ranch, “The Pioneer Woman” star revealed the extent of their injuries.

In a new blog post titled “Home Sweet Home (and So Grateful)“, the 52-year-old spilled, “Caleb broke some ribs, had a pretty bad concussion, and a few other injuries that will heal.” She went on to note that her husband, in the meantime, “broke his neck in two places – and evidently one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic.”

“Have I mentioned cowboys don’t like to admit when they’re hurt? Ladd was transferred to Tulsa and had surgery to stabilize one of the fractures,” she continued explaining. “Thanks to some rods and other hardware (and an amazing neurosurgeon named Dr. Kalani), it’s fixed now and that danger is over.”

Ree, whose 23-year-old daughter Alex will get married to fiance Mauricio Scott on May 1, informed fans that Ladd “will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks to let the other fracture heal.” She further noted, “The girls and I will bling out the brace for Alex’s wedding…but we are just grateful he will be here for Alex’s wedding.”

Elsewhere in her blog, the Food Network star opened up about the accident and how she felt upon finding it out. “Ladd was stiff but able to walk around immediately after the accident, so he refused medical attention. This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don’t like to admit when they’re hurt,” she explained.

“After Caleb’s ambulance left, Ladd drove himself to the hospital in Pawhuska, thinking he’d just quietly get checked out,” she continued. “He called me on his way and tried to explain what happened, at which time I promptly lost all feeling in my knees before running out the door and heading to town. I’m putting everyone in my life on notice: I’m about to stop answering the phone around this place.”

Despite the unfortunate situation, Ree claimed to have learned to be grateful. “So rather than wish the accident didn’t happen, I’m gonna live in a state of gratitude – not just for the guys being okay, but also for the love, kindness, and prayers of so many of you,” she stated. “Thank you all so very much for reaching out to our family and for keeping us in your hearts through the past several days. I can’t tell you how much it means to all of us, and I’ll never, ever forget it!”

Ladd and Caleb’s truck collision took place near her family’s ranch in Osage County, Oklahoma on Wednesday, March 10. Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported the 52-year-old and 21-year-old were each driving a fire truck on County Road N3660 about eight miles west of Pawhuska. The cause of the crash was blamed on a decreased visibility caused by “high winds on a gravel road.”