Rapinoe: USWNT jersey represents fight ‘for equal pay’

The United States Women’s National Team continues its battle for equal pay, and star Megan Rapinoe says that when she puts on the National Team jersey, she does not feel like she is representing the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“I would much rather be spending my time doing absolutely anything else other than fighting the federation all the time for something I feel like I deserve but that is part of it,” Rapinoe told ESPN. “For me, when I pull on the shirt, I’m not thinking about the federation.”

The USWNT launched its equal pay lawsuit two years ago, and while players agreed to a settlement with the Soccer Federation for the portion of the lawsuit regarding claims of unequal working conditions, the team is still in the midst of an appeal of an earlier decision on wage discrimination under the Equal Pay Act.

“I feel like I pull on this shirt for equal pay and for the fans and for kids who want to be in my position,” Rapinoe explained. “So that never feels in conflict.”

In the two years since the lawsuit began, the Women’s National Team has won yet another World Cup, as well as winning the SheBelieves Cups in 2020 and 2021. And as the team gears up for Tokyo, they remain the favorite to win the Gold Medal at the upcoming Olympics.