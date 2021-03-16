Raiders shockingly release Rodney Hudson

As of right now, only starting left tackle Kolton Miller remains from the group that has helped protect Carr over the past few seasons. It is pretty surprising in that Carr has been among the most-protected quarterbacks in the NFL over the past two seasons — going down a combined 55 times during that span.

For comparison’s sake, Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks was sacked 47 times last season alone. It’s one of the biggest issues he’s had with Seattle as things spiral out of control between the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his organization.

With Hudson now on his way out of town, the Raiders have a big hole at center. According to Pro Football Focus, the former Florida State star has yielded a total of three sacks since the start of the 2015 season. Simply put, Las Vegas is not going to find someone to duplicate that success either in free agency or via the 2021 NFL Draft next month.

By making the move now rather than designating Hudson a post-June 1 cut, it costs the Raiders $1.9 million in room against the 2021 NFL salary cap.

It’s rather clear that this was to appease the longtime center. Even then, it does nothing to further the Raiders’ progress as it relates to upgrading a mediocre roster. They are now an estimated $25.75 million under the cap after the first wave of free agency with numerous holes to fill on the offensive line.