Rafael Nadal out of Miami Open with back problem

All-time tennis great Rafael Nadal, tied with Roger Federer atop the men’s career Grand Slams list with 20, announced on Tuesday that he won’t play in the Miami Open that begins next Monday.
Per D’Arcy Maine of ESPN, the 34-year-old dealt with a back injury during last month’s Australian Open.
Maine added that Nadal has qualified for the Miami Open final on five occasions, most recently in 2017, but has never won the tournament. The event’s Twitter account responded to Nadal’s announcement:
Nadal hasn’t played a competitive match since falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinal round of the Australian Open. It’s unclear when he’ll resume his season.
On Monday, the Miami Open confirmed that former world No. 1 Andy Murray received a wildcard entry to play in the tournament. Murray won the event in 2009 and 2013.
This year’s Miami Open will run at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from March 22-April 4.