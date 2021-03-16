Radio legend John Laws in hospital awaiting operation

Radio legend John Laws has been admitted to hospital in Sydney with an infection and will undergo a procedure.

The 85-year-old’s latest health scare was revealed by Ben Fordham on 2GB this morning.

Fordham said he wished the radio titan well in his recovery.

Sydney radio legend John Laws (9News)

“Get well soon, Lawsie and lots of love from everyone at 2GB,” Fordham tweeted.

Laws, known as the ‘golden tonsils’ of Australian radio, enjoyed a 60-year career before retiring in 2007.