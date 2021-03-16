Prince Philip Thanks Medical Staff After Leaving Hospital

WENN

The Duke of Edinburg offers his gratitude to the doctors and nurses as he’s back at the Windsor Castle after getting treated for nearly a month in hospital.

AceShowbiz –

Prince Philip has thanked the medical staff who cared for him as he left hospital on Tuesday (16Mar21).

The Duke of Edinburgh has returned to Windsor Castle after 28 nights in hospital, being treated for an infection and undergoing a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition. His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”

It comes after Prince Philip, 99, the husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was pictured leaving hospital in a black BMW. He was first admitted to hospital last month after feeling unwell before he was later briefly moved to St Bartholomew’s hospital to undergo the procedure.

Following the procedure, he was transferred back to King Edward VII’s Hospital for further treatment.

His health issues were reportedly unrelated to Covid-19.

The Queen and Prince Philip received their COVID-19 vaccinations last month. The couple were administered the vaccine, reportedly by a doctor at Windsor Castle, as they’re in the over 80s group, who are some of the first people to be vaccinated.

It’s the longest time Philip has ever spent in the hospital – he was previously admitted for 11 days after an abdominal operation.