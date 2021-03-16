Porsha Williams Talks About The Fight For Freedom – Check Out Her Post Here

Porsha Williams addressed the fight for freedom in a post on her social media account. You can check it out below.

‘✊🏾”We gonna fight Until Freedom!” Stand with us as we continue to pray & support all families who have been a victim of the system🙏🏾❤️. Thank you for your great work and sacrifice @tamikadmallory @untilfreedom @angelopintoesq @mysonnenygeneral @lsarsour! A heartwarming weekend of giving back and raising money & awareness for the cause! #BreonnaTaylor #WeShallOverCome #BlackLiveStillMatter’ Porsha captioned her post.

A commenter said: ‘Thank you for always showing up – it means everything 🙏🏿🖤🙏🏿’ and someone else said: ‘Thank you for always showing up – it means everything.’

Someone else said: ‘Yes, Porsha!!! Keep using your voice to force change and justice,’ and one other follower said: ‘Yes, Porsha!!! Keep using your voice to force change and justice.’

A follower said: ‘Porsha, I would like to tell u thank you❤️. You’re an amazing Queen! It’s like I watched u grow up. No shade, I promise❤️ much love.’

Someone else posted this message: ‘Love your hair. You’re so pretty, and such an inspiration Ms Toni Braxton Thick Jr. 😂 Thank you for being so strong and fighting for our families.’

Another follower said: ‘Your daughter is going to read about this in the future and be so proud of her momma.’

In other recent news, Porsha Williams addressed the No Justice No Peace movement. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account.

‘We will never stop saying her name #BreonnaTaylor !! I brought my daughter & Mom along to represent #NoJusticeNoPeace We demand a better future for the next generations. With my soul sista @yandysmith @pilarjhena @msdianeofficial #DBlock,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Other than this, Porsha is living her best life with her family these days, and her fans could not be happier for her.