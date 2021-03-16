Peyton’s blast carries Kentucky past EKU in home opener

Kentucky Athletics

Photo: Kentucky Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior first baseman Mallory Peyton hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning as the No. 9 Kentucky Softball team beat in-state foe Eastern Kentucky by one run in a 6-5 game at the John Cropp Stadium home opener for 2021.

Peyton’s home run was her sixth of the season as she launched a homer to deep right center with two on to take a 3-3 game and give UK a three-run cushion on the night. EKU would hit a home run in the top of the sixth inning to pull within one, but senior Autumn Humes closed out the game in the circle to protect the win.

Kentucky (21-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) is now up to 21 wins on the season, and has won 15 in a row over the EKU Colonels dating back to 2006. The Wildcats will travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon for a 7 p.m. ET game with Western Kentucky. However, the schools are aware of possible weather moving into the area, so fans are asked to check UKathletics.com for updates on the game status.

Key Stat

12. Autumn Humes picked up the save in the circle, throwing 1.2 innings on just 12 pitches with a pair of strikeouts in the game.

Key Player

Mallory Peyton was the key player in the game going 1-for-3 at the plate with a three-run home run and a hit by pitch in her four plate appearances. The home run was her sixth on the season.

Key Play

Emmy Blane and Mallory Peyton combined to make a terrific double play in the top of the fifth inning that ended a Colonel threat. Blane received a tough bouncing ball at third and stepped on the bag for the force and threw across the diamond to first for the double play to Peyton.

Run Recap

EKU’s Jaelyn Sanders got EKU on the board in the top of the second inning on a three-run bomb to left. EKU 3, UK 0

Kentucky scored a run in the bottom of the second on a Grace Baalman RBI single to score Renee Abernathy, who led off the inning with a single. EKU 3, UK 1

Kentucky chipped away with a run in the bottom of the third, as Lauren Johnson roped an double to score Kayla Kowalik into center. EKU 3, UK 2

After Kentucky tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth on a Tatum Spangler RBI single into left, Mallory Peyton plated three runs on a home run. UK 6, EKU 3

Sanders hit her second home run of the game to center in the top of the sixth. FINAL – Kentucky 6, Eastern Kentucky 5