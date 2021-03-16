Pete Davidson Plans Lawsuit Over Fake Marriage Claim

WENN

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ funnyman is not amused by the fake marriage announcement and considers to take legal action against the culprit behind the claim.

AceShowbiz –

Comedian Pete Davidson is not laughing after finding himself at the centre of a fake marriage press release.

The “King of Staten Island” star had to call in his attorney on Tuesday (16Mar21) to set the record straight after production company pranksters claimed the actor was launching a new vehicle, Bodega Cats Presents, with his childhood pal Michelle – who was also his wife.

However, his representative has made it clear the news is “completely false” and Davidson is now exploring his legal options.

“Not a word of it is true,” the attorney added to the New York Post’s Page Six.

“Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”

The funnyman previously revealed he was taking a break from the dating scene after a series of failed high-profile romances.

His more recent exes include model Kaia Gerber, and actresses Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale, while he was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, following his split from legendary comedian Larry David‘s daughter, Cazzie.

The “Saturday Night Live” funnyman recently revealed he struggled to deal with his emotions for a long time before he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD).

“I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it,” he told Glenn Close whose sister struggled with bipolar disorder.

“When somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”