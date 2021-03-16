Patriots sign Hunter Henry to three-year, $37.5 million deal

The New England Patriots are signing tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million contract, which includes $25 million in guaranteed money.

Henry had spent his entire five-year career with the Chargers but Los Angeles declined to franchise tag the 27-year-old for a second straight year, making Henry one of the most attractive tight ends on the free-agent market. It did not take long for him to find a new home, as he will team up with former Titan Jonnu Smith to form one of the more formidable tight end duos in the league.

While Henry has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, he put together his best season since his rookie year in 2020, pulling in a career-high 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns.

After a disappointing 2020, the Patriots seem to be making it clear that they intend to once again contend for a playoff spot in 2021, as they have outpaced everyone in the league so far in free-agent spending. Along with Henry and Smith, New England signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, giving potential starting quarterback Cam Newton a whole new arsenal of weapons as he heads into his second season with the Patriots.