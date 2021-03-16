Over 6,000 XRP holders volunteer as third-party defendants in SEC lawsuit By Cointelegraph

Over 6,000 XRP holders volunteer as third-party defendants in SEC lawsuit
XRP tokenholders have attempted to insert themselves as third-party defendants in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Labs.
A motion to intervene was filed by John Deaton of Deaton Law Firm on Sunday on behalf of over 6,000 XRP holders. Deaton, himself an XRP holder, argued that the interests of tokenholders were not being adequately represented in the securities lawsuit against Ripple Labs and its executives.
