Orbimed Advisors reduced stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. By Investing.com



© Reuters. Orbimed Advisors reduced stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



On the 11th of March, Orbimed Advisors sold 238 thousand Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) shares for $7.3 million at an average price of $30.54 per share.

Shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are down -8.57% since the transaction.

Orbimed Advisors’s holding in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. decreased to about 2.5 million shares with the transaction.

Orbimed Advisors first bought Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock in the second quarter of 2020.

Orbimed Advisors also owns Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:), Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) and Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:).

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is its number fifteen position by number of shares and market value among pharmaceuticals stocks.

