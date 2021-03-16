OKEx’s $100 Million Fund Invests in Cook Protocol By CoinQuora



OKEx’s $100 Million Fund Invests in Cook Protocol



OKEx’s $100 million fund Block Dream Fund has invested in Cook Protocol.

Cook Protocol is a decentralized cross-chain platform for DeFi innovations.

Block Dream Fund will also offer business development support to Cook.

OKEx has invested in Cook Protocol through its Block Dream Fund. Block Dream Fund is OKEx’s $100 million investment arm focused on supporting early-stage blockchain projects.

According to information obtained by CoinQuora, Cook Protocol will utilize the investment for accelerating their product development. This is so that they will become a top decentralized asset management platform.

Cook Protocol describes itself as a decentralized cross-chain asset management platform that enables asset managers to leverage DeFi innovations.

As evident today, DeFi is one of the fastest-growing crypto categories, and, as such, Cook Protocol has a lot of potential. In fact, DeFi is at an all-time high with Uniswap, which is recently becoming the first DeFi coin in the crypto market cap top ten.

Of note, OKEx created the Block Dream Fund not only to offer financial support but also to enable blockchain innovation. As such, Block Dream Fund will also work alongside Cook Protocol to ensure long-term growth and success.

In fact, Cook Protocol CEO Adrian Peng noted,

“Apart from the funding, Block Dream Fund will also help us establish valuable connections and assist us with business development.”

In addition, Peng also said that this partnership reflects their dedication to each project they invest in and certainly indicates how enormously we will benefit from their assistance.

Moreover, Cook Protocol will be joining several notable blockchains as part of the Block Dream network. The fund has also invested in Casper, Plasm, Kine, Apyswap, Polkadex, Persistence, Cere, Konomi, Parastate, and Dorahacks, to name a few.

This article first published on coinquora.com

