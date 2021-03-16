Oil dips on demand worries despite surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks

Article content

MELBOURNE — Oil prices slipped for a fourth day on Wednesday on worries about rocky demand in Europe, even as hopes of a recovery in U.S. refinery activity were boosted by industry data that showed U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 5 cents to $64.75 a barrel at 0229 GMT, after climbing as much as 28 cents in early trade.

Brent crude futures fell 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $68.29 a barrel, after initially gaining as much as 23 cents.

The market has been drifting lower over the past few days amid concerns about stalled vaccine rollouts slowing a recovery in fuel demand.

“Concerns that demand could fall further have been rising as Europe’s health ministers suspend the rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine amid health concerns,” ANZ Research said in a note.

While demand is growing in India and the United States, it remains weak in Europe, ANZ said, noting that France’s road fuel consumption fell 10.8% in February from a year earlier, according to the country’s petroleum industry federation UFIP.

On the positive side, U.S. crude inventories fell by 1 million barrels in the week to March 12, according to trading sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a build of 3 million barrels,