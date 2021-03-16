NYDIG head says major firms will announce Bitcoin ‘milestones’ next week By Cointelegraph

NYDIG head says major firms will announce Bitcoin ‘milestones’ next week
We are on the brink of Bitcoin’s mass adoption, says the CEO of investment firm NYDIG Robby Gutmann.
Gutmann, also the co-founder of $10B asset manager Stone Ridge, told the “On the Brink” podcast on Mar. 15 that we can expect to see announcements from some of the firm’s strategic partners that will drastically change the traditional financial landscape.
