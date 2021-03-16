Instagram

Aside from sharing his thought on being his wife’s hairdresser, the ‘Deadpool’ star compares his three young daughters to Rubik’s Cubes and explains why fatherhood is his most difficult job.

Ryan Reynolds has opened up more on the time he transformed into his wife’s hairdresser. While he left many impressed with Blake Lively‘s revelation that he helped color her hair, the “Deadpool” star confessed that it was actually a terrifying experience for him.

During his virtual appearance on ITV’s “This Morning” on Monday, March 15, the 44-year-old was asked to comment about his wife’s Valentine’s Day tribute post. To host Alison Hammond, he stated, “Nothing more terrifying than that request. I felt like, let’s just shave the thing. She was coaching me every second of the way, which is just a nice way of saying she was yelling at me.”





The married couple was known for the tongue-in-cheek messages they made for each other on holidays and special events. On February 14, Blake particularly uploaded on Instagram a time-lapsed video of Ryan assisting her in turning her brunette hair blonde. In the caption of the post, she simply wrote, “That time I f*d my hairdresser.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan talked about his most challenging job so far. Having embraced the role of a Hollywood star, an entrepreneur, and a soccer club owner, the father of three confessed that being a father is “the thing that keeps [him] up at night.” He added, “I’ve got three daughters. They’re like little Rubik’s Cubes that you can never figure out.”

During the virtual session, Ryan was also asked about leaving his work in “Deadpool 3” to stunt double since his character wears mask most of the time. In response, he stated, “I wish I could. Deadpool is in a kind of weird way clown work. You’re in this mask and you’re having to push through this mask and tell the stories.”

The new owner of Wrexham Football Club further explained, “Deadpool is not like a character that’s overly macho. He doesn’t saunter away, he sashays away. So these are all sorts of performance things that require me to be in the suit. And I would be sad if I wasn’t in the suit.” He then shared his thought on his character’s costume, saying, “I love the suit, it feels like an extension of some weird aspect of my dark personality that I get to embrace.”