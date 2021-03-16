Newly Discovered Dead Sea Scroll Fragments Revealed

“Have they been carbon dated?” “No.” [talking] “We’re here where we discovered, for the first time in over 50 years, new fragments of biblical texts for the Dead Sea region. We found, specifically we found fragment, one fragment from the Book of Zechariah.” “A basket and the scrolls were both found during a very big project led by I.A.A. to survey all the caves in the Judaean desert. After a lot of years of that, looters are coming in the caves to loot all the amazing stuff: coins, basketry, clothes and scrolls, of course.”