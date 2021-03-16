New EIP hopes to quell tensions between Ethereum’s miners and developers By Cointelegraph

New EIP hopes to quell tensions between Ethereum’s miners and developers
A new Improvement Proposal, or EIP, has emerged amid opposition from miners to scheduled changes to the network’s fee market. While some are looking to the proposal as a means to cool flaring tensions between Ethereum’s miners and developers, the EIP appears to have secured little support from the community.
In recent weeks, tensions have escalated over EIP-1559 — an upgrade slated for integration in July that is expected to discipline Ethereum’s volatile fee market while significantly impacting miner revenues.
