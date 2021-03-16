New App: Casino Station – Global Ranking

Article content

Preregistration to begin in 173 countries worldwide!

New information about the game will be released during this event!

TOKYO — Eve-sense Inc. (President and CEO: Kousuke Shimizu; hereafter, “Eve-sense”) is pleased to present information on “Casino Station – Global Ranking”, along with the start of preregistration.

Our product is a full-fledged casino game that is irresistible to casino lovers while sticking to what makes these games great. It features everything from roulette, bingo and table games to slots and dog races, and allows players to use casino coins to play regular (non-casino) games as well. Enjoy over 100 different games of chance and listen to a magnificent orchestral soundtrack while competing in the rankings with players from all over the world!

[Casino Station Official Website]

https://contents.eve-sense.com/casino-station/

[Click the link below to preregister on Google Play]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.ca_si_no.gamestation

[See footage of the game in action on YouTube]

https://youtu.be/SwEs_fd2feA