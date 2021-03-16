Netflix Unveils Trailer for Sherlock Holmes Spin-Off ‘The Irregulars’

Directed by Tom Bidwell, the upcoming fantasy series is loosely based on the group of street kids who appears in some of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories.

AceShowbiz –

Netflix has released the trailer for “The Irregulars” for viewing pleasure. The new series, which features a dark and magical twist on the Sherlock Holmes universe, follows a group of street kids, Bea, Jessie, Billy, Spike and Leo, hired by Holmes.

The video opens with Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) telling Thaddea Graham‘s Bea, “My business partner and I have been watching you from our apartment on Baker Street.” Later, someone reveals that Jessie, one of the group members and Bea’s sister, is “gifted” as she can see what normal people can’t do.

Elsewhere in the trailer, someone warns the group that a Rip, “the barrier between our world and the next,” has been opened. “People are getting strange powers,” Bea says, before some gruesome scenes flicker on the screen. “So if we don’t find the Rip and close it, we’re doomed?” Bea questions in voiceover.

The action-packed trailer concludes with someone saying that all the strange things that happen in the city lately are”just the beginning.”

Directed by Tom Bidwell, “The Irregulars” is loosely based on the group of street kids who appears in some of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories. In the book series, the group is acting like confidential informants for Holmes and Dr. Watson as they give them info from the streets. The kids also help the pair solve cases in Victorian London.

Also starring on the series are Darci Shaw as Jessie, Jojo Macari as Billy, McKell David as Spike and Harrison Osterfield as Leo. Royce Pierreson, meanwhile, plays a baddie version of Dr. Watson. The series is executive produced by Jude Liknaitzky and Greg Brenman with Rebecca Hodgson producing.

“The Irregulars” is set to debut on Netflix on March 26.