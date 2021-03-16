Netflix UK adds category for films lasting 90 minutes or less

Netflix UK and Ireland has added a new category dedicated to films which are no longer than 90 minutes in length.

For those unwilling to sit through time-consuming epics like Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, the new category is sure to come in handy.

You can find the category, entitled Movies Under 90 Minutes, here (or by searching on the Netflix app).

It also contains sub-genres within the category, such as Comedies, Documentaries, or Action films, all exclusively lasting no longer than 90 minutes.

On Twitter, the streaming service flagged some of its favoured examples of short feature films, including Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Space Jam and Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

“If 2 hour films feel like too much of a commitment (but somehow 10 ep series don’t?) this is for you: Movies Under 90 Minutes,” wrote the official Netflix account.

The trend towards long, over-two-hour runtimes in modern cinema is often cited as an annoyance among film fans on social media.