NBA trade candidate watch: Young players on buyers

With the March 25 trade deadline fast-approaching, Hoops Rumors is taking a closer look at players around the NBA who are candidates to be moved this month, breaking them down into several categories based on their age, contracts, on-court value and other categories. Here, we zero in on young players on buyers who could be moved as their teams explore upgrades.

Playoff contenders and championship hopefuls that are in the market for roster upgrades often rely on first- and second-round draft picks to acts as sweeteners in their trade offers, but for clubs that have already traded away many of their future picks or simply prefer not to sacrifice draft capital, using promising young talent to build a package may be a more viable option.

In this installment of our trade candidate series, we focus on young players who could (or should) be available if certain teams seeking roster upgrades make deals this month.

We’ve already looked at several restricted free-agents-to-be who may be trade candidates — we won’t repeat them here, which is why young players like John Collins, Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker don’t show up in the space below.

Additionally, since we focus on teams expected to be buyers, we won’t mention young players on presumed sellers who may benefit from a change of scenery (such as Marvin Bagley or Mohamed Bamba).

Let’s dive in…

Non-rotation players: