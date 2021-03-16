Nate Pearson may go on IL with groin strain

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Nate Pearson, the club’s top pitching prospect, just can’t catch a break.

Per Keegan Matheson of the official MLB website, Toronto general manager Ross Atkins told reporters on Tuesday that Pearson experienced a “mild re-aggravation” of the right groin strain that he initially suffered back on March 1. This latest setback will likely land the 24-year-old on the injured list and make him unavailable for the Opening Day roster.

Pearson missed nearly all of the 2018 season after he was struck by a line drive and went down to a broken bone in his forearm. He then lost out on playing time during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign because of right elbow tightness.

In total, Pearson made five MLB appearances last year and compiled a 1-0 record with a 6.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts across 18.0 innings of work.

Fellow righty Ross Stripling, acquired by the Blue Jays via a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers last August, is expected to take Pearson’s spot in the rotation.